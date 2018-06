زينة عاشور زوجة عمرو دياب تبارك للسعوديات تفعيل قرار قيادتهن السيارة

مبروك للمرأة السعودية Congratulations for all the women in Saudie Arabia specially the ones who fought for this I salute all of you! An achievement is an achievement regardless of its time!! To many more to come. 🙏🏻♥️🇸🇦😊 @rola_ashour @nadoushkha @faten_ashour #bestsisters

