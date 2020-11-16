الفنان العالمي Steve Barakatt لـ الفجر الفني: Autumn in quebec رسالة أتغنى بها لجمال الخريف.. موسيقى عمرو دياب تجذبني.. وهذه رسالتي كسفير لليونيسيف





في البداية.. حدثنا عن المعزوفة الموسيقية الجديدة التي تم طرحها مؤخرا بعنوان Autumn in quebec وما هي الرسالة الذي تريد ايصالها من خلالها؟



At the begining, tell us more about Autumn in Quebec, your new piece. What is the message you wanted to deliver؟

انضممت مؤخرًا إلى شركة يونيفرسال ميوزيك مينا.. حدثنا عن هذا التعاون؟

?You recently joined Universal Music Mena.. Tell us more about this collaboration



حدثنا أكثر عن معزوفة Sursum corda in beirut الذي طرحتها مؤخرًا

Tell us more about Sursum Corda that you recently released in Beirut



حدثنا عن نشأتك الموسيقية وكيف بدأ شغفك بعالم الموسيقى؟

Tell us more about your music journey..How did you get passionate about music؟



من هو الفنان الذي تأثرت بموسيقاه في طفولتك؟



Who is the artist that influenced you with his music in your childhood؟



ومن هو الموسيقار العربي الذي تستمتع بفنه حاليًا وتستمع له؟

Who is the Arab musician whom you currently enjoy listening to؟

بصفتك فنان لبناني الأصل وصل للعالمية.. ما هي خطتك في وصول الموسيقى العربية إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم؟

What is your plan, as a Lebanese artist who has reached international stardom , to spread the oriental music around the world?







بما أن جذورك لبنانية.. هل تفكر في تعلم اللهجة اللبنانية أو اللغة العربية؟

Since you have a Lebanese origin, did you preserve the lebanese dialect?

برأيك كموسيقيّ هل تعتقد أن الموسيقى الكلاسيكية فقدت بريقها؟

Do you -as a musician -think that the classical music has lost its sparkle?

وكيف نحافظ على هويتها في ظل تطور العصر واختلاف الاذواق؟

How to preserve the classical music’s identity amidst all the cultural changes?

من هو المطرب المصري الذي تحب أن تتعاون معه؟

Who is the Egyptian singer would you like to work with?

ما هي رسالتك الأولى التي تود أن تصل للعالم كله من خلال عملك كسفير "لليونيسف"؟

Being Unicef’s ambassador, what is the main message you want to deliver to the world?

وأخيرًا.. حدثنا عن تحضيراتك المقبلة

Finally, tell us about your next preparations













ملحن كندي لمس قلوب عشاقه بموسيقاه الساحرة، وهو من قدم النشيد الرسمي لمنظمة اليونيسف بعنوان ”Lullaby”، تحوي معزوفاته قوة موسيقية لا يستهان بها، لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود، هو الموسيقار العالمي Steve barakatt.أتاح لنا الموسيقار Steve Barakatt الفرصة للحديث معه عبر الفجر الفني، من خلال هذا الحوار الخاص وكشف لنا عن أمور كثيرة في طفولته ونشأته الموسيقية، ورسالته الأولى كسفير لمنظمة اليونيسف، ورأيه في كيفية الحفاظ على الموسيقى الكلاسيكية في ظل تطور العصر.He is a Canadian composer who touched the hearts of his fans with his charming music, and he is the one who presented the official anthem of UNICEF “Lullaby", his music contains significant musical power, for more than three decades, he is the international musician Steve barakatt.Musician Steve Barakatt gave us the opportunity to speak with him through this private interview for "Elfagr", and revealed to us many things about his childhood and musical upbringing, his first message as an ambassador for UNICEF, and his opinion on how to preserve the classical music’s identity amidst all the cultural changes.هذه المعزوفة تمثل معنى خاص جدا لي وذلك لكوني ولدت في مدينة Quebec في كندا، فهي تمثلني كإنسان وفنان، لقد بدأت أدرس الموسيقى في كندا، وبعد ذلك قمت بتأليف الموسيقى الخاصة بي، Autumn in quebec تعكس فترة مميزة وملهمة من طفولتي ومراحل مهمة في حياتي، وهي رسالة أتغنى من خلالها لجمال فصل الخريف في كيبيك، وخلال الأشهر الأخيرة، توقفت عن السفر بسبب جائحة كورونا، وكان ذلك بمثابة اختبار جديد لي، وحينها شعرت بأنه الوقت المناسب لأنقل جمال البيئة المحيطة بي بكل بساطة وأناقة، والأهم من ذلك استدركت أهمية ان نقدر ما لدينا ونشاركه مع من نحب.Born and raised in Quebec City, Canada, “Autumn in Quebec” has a very special meaning. It is part of who I'm both as a person and artist. I have started learning music in my hometown and it is in Canada that everything started as a composer. “Autumn in Quebec” represents the environment of a very special inspiration linked with my childhood and some important steps of my life. It is also a tribute to the beauty that Autumn created. Over the last few months, I had to stop travelling due to the sanitary crisis the world is facing. It is something new to me as I travelled a lot over the years. I thought that it would be the right time to offer the beauty of my neighborhood with elegant simplicity. More important, taking the time to appreciate what we have and share it to the loved ones.هذا التعاون الجديد جاء لي بالوقت المناسب، فبعد أن بنيت علاقات جميلة على الصعيدين الشخصي والعملي مع موسيقيين وشركاء حول العالم، تطورت مسيرتي الفنية مرورا بمراحل مختلفة، وهذه المراحل كان لها تأثير على مصادر الإلهام لديٌ، بدايةً من شمال أمريكا ثم في بلدان الشرق الأقصى، ثم في روسيا التي كانت مصدر وحي لي في الكثير من معزوفاتي، في السنوات الأخيرة، شعرت برغبة في التواصل بشكل أكبر مع أصولي، وعندما كنت أتعرف أكثر على جذوري في لبنان، شعرت بأن الوقت قد حان لكي أكون حاضرا بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط والخليج، وعليه قمت بالانضمام إلى شركة يونيفرسال مينا العالمية، وأثق في أن هذا التعاون سينتج عنه مشاريع عظيمة، ولأنني لبناني بالروح، فأنا أشعر بفخر كبير بأن منطقة الشرق الأوسط والخليج هي القاعدة التي تسجل فيها أعمالي العالمية.This new collaboration happens at the perfect timing. Having built relationships (both musical and personal) with musicians and partners all over the world, my life and career has evolved in several phases. These phases had impacts on my sources of inspiration. First, North America, then I spent a lot of time in the Far East countries. Then Russia inspired me a lot for the creation of several compositions. During the last few years, I’ve had the desire to be more connected with the region of my origins. While searching for my roots in Lebanon, I felt that it was about time to develop and connect with the MENA region. To that effect, the synergy with Universal Music MENA will certainly lead to great initiatives and projects. As I consider my soul Lebanese, I am actually very proud to have my worldwide recording activities based in the MENA region. I believe in the prosperity of the region and I believe that music can really contribute to the region’s recognition around the world.لقد كان لانفجار الرابع من أغسطس في مرفأ بيروت، أثر كبير بداخلي وعلى أصدقائي وعائلتي، ووقع هذا الانفجار بعد أيام قليلة من مغادرتي للبنان، حيث مكثت فيها لمدة 5 أشهر وكونت علاقات مميزة جدا بيني وبين أهل بيروت، وعندما وقع الانفجار أردت أن أقدم معزوفة موسيقية للضحايا وعائلاتهم، وقدمت هذه المعزوفة وجمعت فيها بين أوركسترا براغ الفيلهارمونية وايقاعات شرقية عزفها الفنان روني براك.The August 4th explosions in Beirut really affected me, my friends and my family. It happened a few days after I left a 5-month journey in Lebanon. I was living in the area and established a very strong relationship with the people of Beirut. When it happened, I realized that the best I could do is to dedicate a music to the victims and their beloved ones. I worked on a special version of “Sursum Corda” combining the amazing musicianship of the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Middle Eastern percussions performed by Rony Barrak.الموسيقى جزء لا يتجزأ مني، فهي لغتي الأولى، وقد رافقتني وكانت حاضرة بكل مراحل حياتي، تعلمت أن أقرأ الموسيقى قبل أن أتعلم قراءة الفرنسية وهي لغتي الأولى ، فأنا لست شغوفا بها فقط بل أنا الموسيقى.Music is part of me. It is my first language, and I don’t remember a single important step of my life without the presence of music. I learned to read music before learning French, my mother tongue. It is more than a passion. It is part of who I am. I am not passionate about music. I am music.خلفيتي الموسيقية منوعة جدا من مؤلفي الموسيقى التقليدية الكلاسيكية إلى رموز الجاز ومغنيين الروك وأحدث فرق البوب والتكنو، وأحترم جميع أنواعها لأن هدفها الأول والأخير هو محاكاة روح الإنسان.My background is so diverse. From the very traditional classical composers, the jazz icons, the folk & rock singers and bands or the latest pop & techno trends. I have deep respect for all genres of music because they are all aimed at touching the soul of human beings.الاستماع إلى السيدة فيروز يبعث في داخلي شعور بالراحة النفسية وهذا ما أبحث عنه حاليا.Let’s say the emotional comfort of listening to Fairuz is very aligned with my state of mind. Some timeless moments.لطالما كان نشر الصفاء جزءا من مهمتي كفنان، وأحب دائما تقديم الموسيقى المرتبطة بجذوري، وعندما أقدم الموسيقى الخاصة بي حول العالم دوما أذكر لبنان وأقدم معزوفات مستوحاه من جمال هذا البلد، وقمت بتقديم أعمال مشتركة كثيرة مع عدد كبير من الفنانين كمؤلف وملحن بلغات مختلفة مثل الفرنسي والياباني والأسباني والانجليزي والروسي وغيرها، ولم أتعاون من قبل مع أي مطرب عربي وأنا متحمس لحدوث ذلك خلال الفترة المقبلة.Spreading serenity always been part of my artistic mission. And of course, I love presenting music related to my origins. When I perform around the world, I always mention about Lebanon and always offer compositions inspired by the beauty of Lebanon. I wish to collaborate more and more with artists from the region. I did a lot of collaborations as a composer & producer with several singers in many languages: French, English, Spanish, Russian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese Korean etc. My music has never been performed by an Arabic singer. Let’s work on this!.بما أنني ولدت ونشأت في كندا، لم تتسنى لي الفرصة لتعلم اللغة العربية، ولكن أتمنى تعلمها.As I was born and raised in Canada, I didn't have the opportunity to learn Lebanese. It is on my bucket list to learn.العالم يتغير بشكل دائم، وبقدر ما أحب الموسيقى الكلاسيكية التقليدية، لازلت أشعر بوجودها أكثر من أي وقت مضى، فالموسيقى الجيدة تحافظ على جودتها، ولذلك لا أرى أبدًا أنها فقدت بريقها والزمن وحده هو من يحدد أي نمط موسيقي سيبقى.I believe that the world is always changing and as much as I love the traditional classical music of other eras, I still feel that music is alive more than ever. Good music remains good music and I believe in the talent and in the evolution of human nature, so I don’t see any loss of sparkle. Only time will tell what will age well and what will become classics.هي ليست بحاجة للحفاظ عليها، وكل ماعلينا فعله هو تقديم موسيقى جديدة، فمثلا نجد أن هناك عدد كبير من الموسيقيين الكلاسيكيين مازالوا يحتفظون بشهرتهم حتى اليوم، وأبرزهم الموسيقي الألماني الباروكي bach، لديه نفس عدد المستمعين شهريا على تطبيق Spotify، تمامًا كالنجم Sting.I don’t feel that classical music needs preservation. I even feel sometimes that the business of “music preservation” should focus more on creating new music for the future. In fact, the best classical composers are still very popular even today! J. S Bach has the same number of Spotify monthly listeners as Sting.. I believe that quality will always survive.لقد كنت محظوظًا للاستماع لعدد من المطربين المصريين، لكن النمط الموسيقي الذي يقدمه الفنان عمرو دياب جذبني بشكل خاص، ولفتتني جدا الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب صاحبة الصوت القوي.I had the chance to listen to some of the Egyptian singers; I was attracted by the music style of “Amr Diab” and the powerful voice of “Sherine”.رسالتي كسفير لمنظمة اليونيسف تتمثل في أن ليس من العدل أن يسود الظلم وعدم المساواة بالمجتمعات، وهذا يؤثر بشكل كبير على فرص الأطفال بالحياة حتى من قبل ولادتهم، لأن أحيانا هذه التفرقة التي ترتكز على الجنس أو الوضع الاقتصادي أو الاجتماعي هي التي تتحكم في مستقبل الأطفال وفرص نجاحهم بالحياة.It isn’t fair that inequities among and within societies begin shaping the life chances of too many children even before they draw their first breath. Too often, discrimination and disadvantage based on gender, social and economic status, or where they are born determine whether children will survive and thrive.أنا بصدد إطلاق مبادرة خاصة مميزة جدا وهي عبارة عن عمل سيصدر قريبا ويحمل عنوان Mother land للاحتفال بمئوية تأسيس دولة لبنان.A very special initiative called “Motherland” to mark the centennial of the creation of the Greater Lebanon will be released soon.