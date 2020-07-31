بعد طرحه لأغنية وطنية.. طليقه عمرو دياب تهنأ ابنته لقبولها في الجامعة

الجمعة 31/يوليه/2020 - 02:55 م
بوابة الفجر
سعد نبيل
هنأت زينة عاشور ابنتها جانا عمرو دياب، لإلتحاقها بالجامعة، وذلك بنشر صورة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات العالمي "إنستجرام".


حيث كتبت "عاشور"، لـ"جانا": "مبروك حبيبتي جوجو انا فخورة جدا بك، فخورة بالخيارات التي اخترتيها ، وكيف تعطي الأولوية لما هو جيد لكِ ولكن الأهم من ذلك كله أنا فخورة بالانسانة الجميلة التي أصبحتي! لم تستغلي أبدًا ما كان متاح لكِ ، وأردتي دائمًا أن تفعلي ذلك بطريقتك!!!".



‎وتابعت: "سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالموسيقى أو الجغرافيا أو الفيزياء. كلما تعلمتي أكثر في الحياة ، كلما أصبحتي أكثر ثقافة ومعرفة. كلما تعلمتي المزيد عن الحياة بفرحها وألمها ، كلما كانت كتاباتك لها معنى وصادقة وسينعكس ذلك على غنائك".


‎فيما اشارت لـ جانا عمرو دياب، قائله: "تذكري في هذه الرحلة كل الأشياء التي تحدثنا عنها".


‎لتختم بقولها: "آمني أن الجمال يخلق الجمال.. تذكري أن الحزن والدراما ليسا ضروريين للفنان ... موهبتك هي مجرد امتداد جميل لجمالك الداخلي والفن ليس سوى الجمال ... استمتعي بالرحلة حبيبتي ومبروك لقبولك في الجامعة". 



