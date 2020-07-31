بعد طرحه لأغنية وطنية.. طليقه عمرو دياب تهنأ ابنته لقبولها في الجامعة

View this post on Instagram

‎CONGRATULATIONS!!!! ♥️♥️مبروك حبيبتي جوجو انا فخورة جدا بك. فخورة بالخيارات التي اخترتيها ، وكيف تعطي الأولوية لما هو جيد لكِ ولكن الأهم من ذلك كله أنا فخورة بالانسانة الجميلة التي أصبحتي! لم تستغلي أبدًا ما كان متاح لكِ ، وأردتي دائمًا أن تفعلي ذلك بطريقتك!!! Bravo ♥️ ‎ سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالموسيقى أو الجغرافيا أو الفيزياء. كلما تعلمتي أكثر في الحياة ، كلما أصبحتي أكثر ثقافة ومعرفة. كلما تعلمتي المزيد عن الحياة بفرحها وألمها ، كلما كانت كتاباتك لها معنى وصادقة وسينعكس ذلك على غنائك . ‎تذكري في هذه الرحلة كل الأشياء التي تحدثنا عنها . ‎ آمني أن الجمال يخلق الجمال.. تذكري أن الحزن والدراما ليسا ضروريين للفنان ... موهبتك هي مجرد امتداد جميل لجمالك الداخلي والفن ليس سوى الجمال ... استمتعي بالرحلة حبيبتي ومبرووووك لقبولك في الجامعة 💃🏼 ♥️💃🏼 ♥️💃🏼. Congratulations my love for making it!!! So so proud of you. Proud of the choices you are making, and how you are prioritizing what is good for you 🙌 U never took advantage of what has been offered to you and always wanted to do it your way and trusted yourself. you did extremely well ♥️ Making the choice of an academic degree will only add to your talent... life will give you plenty of experiences to be able to create don’t worry about that.! Through it all you will learn about life with it’s joy and pain.The more you accept it all with wide open arms the more authentic and genuine your writing will be and your singing will reflect all that you have gained through it all. Remember in this journey of yours of all the things we spoke about....... Believe that beauty creates beauty and we all want a melody that transport us to a beautiful feeling and You are sooooooo good at it.. Remember sadness and drama are not necessary for an artist because Your talent is just a beautiful extension of your inner beauty and art is nothing but beauty... Enjoy the ride my love And Mabrouuuuuuuuk for making it into college 💃🏼♥️💃🏼♥️💃🏼 Can’t wait to watch u do more and more ♥️ @janadiab_ love u