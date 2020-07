تامر هجرس لإبنته: "ربنا يهديكي الصراط المستقيم" (صور)

View this post on Instagram

My babygirl... happy bday 🥰Lucky to be ur dad.. precious YOU... basbousa ....huge heart of gold... soul of love.. sunshine of a smile... laughs that lifts me to the highest cloud.. growing wiser, and stronger ... a gift to me and gifted by God...be well and please continue to make the world a better place today and everyday ...my heart is with u forever and ever tammy too😘 ربنا يحفظك و يحميكي و يهديكي الصراط المستقيم دائما يا حبيبتي يا تمتما😍 بحبك ❤️#الحمدلله