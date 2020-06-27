The United Nations warns against the use of mercenaries in Libya

السبت 27/يونيو/2020 - 05:26 م
بوابة الفجر

International experts confirm Turkey's involvement in the recruitment of fighters and transporting them from Syria to Libya to support the Al Wefaq government .

According to the experts the fighters were recruited from the Syrian armed factions that accused of human rights violations. 

Thousands of Syrians were transferred, including children under the age of The 18-year-old, through Turkey. 

The United Nations also warns dependence on foreign active players in Liby, noting that the use of mercenaries will escalate the conflict in Libya, and will also undermine the prospects of reaching a political solution in Libya 

The international experts added that will lead to tragic repercussions for the Libyan people. 

It is a violation of the arms and mercenary arms ban imposed by the Security Council and a violation of the International agreement on the Use of Mercenaries signed by Libya.

Another worrisome matter is using the mercenaries in light of the spread of an epidemic Covid 19 as this endangers the security of the Libyan people who is not prepared to fight this epidemic.

أخبار تهمك

أثبت فعالية في علاج كورونا.. مفاجأة كبيرة بشأن عقار أفيجان واستخدامه بالمستشفيات (فيديو)

منذ حوالي 22 ساعة

فايلر يطرد نجم الأهلي من التدريبات

منذ حوالي 5 ساعات

رسالة خليفة صلاح تُقربه من الانتقال إلى صفوف الأهلي

منذ ساعتين و 33 دقيقة

غضب في اتحاد الكرة بعد قرار رئيس الزمالك

منذ حوالي 7 ساعات

عاجل.. إثيوبيا تنقلب على اتفاق تأجيل ملء سد النهضة

منذ حوالي 5 ساعات

مفاجأة مدوية.. نجم الأهلي الهارب معروض على الزمالك

منذ ساعة

عاجل.. حبس سما المصري 3 سنوات لاتهامها بالتحريض على الفجور

منذ حوالي 5 ساعات

عاجل.. قرار مفاجئ من رئيس الزمالك

منذ حوالي 17 ساعة

طالبت بالحظر الكلي.. بلاغ يتهم نقيبة أطباء القاهرة بـ"الخيانة العظمى"

منذ حوالي 12 ساعة

إكرامي يصدم الأهلي في صفقة الموسم المنتظرة

منذ ساعتين و 13 دقيقة

"الصيادلة" توجه تحذيرا للمصريين بعد عودة الحياة لطبيعتها

منذ حوالي 8 ساعات

بشرى سارة.. وزير الصحة الأسبق يكشف مفاجأة عن كورونا

منذ حوالي 9 ساعات

أعراض جديدة لمرض كورونا.. تعرف عليها

منذ يوم

بيان عاجل من وزارة التعليم بشأن تعديلات امتحان اللغة الإنجليزية

منذ أقل من ساعتين

تحذير شديد اللهجة من الحكومة قبل رفع الحظر

منذ حوالي 16 ساعة

أول فيديو من وزارة الدفاع بعد إعدام الإرهابي عبدالرحيم المسماري

منذ حوالي 4 ساعات
ads

تصويت

هل تتوقع انحسار فيروس كورونا في مصر بعد القرارات الاحترازية الأخيرة؟

هل تتوقع انحسار فيروس كورونا في مصر بعد القرارات الاحترازية الأخيرة؟

الأكثر قراءة
01:24 م

عاجل.. إثيوبيا تنقلب على اتفاق تأجيل ملء سد النهضة

أول فيديو من وزارة الدفاع بعد إعدام الإرهابي عبدالرحيم المسماري

02:26 م

مفاجأة مدوية.. نجم الأهلي الهارب معروض على الزمالك

04:58 م

إكرامي يصدم الأهلي في صفقة الموسم المنتظرة

03:50 م

عاجل.. قرار مفاجئ من رئيس الزمالك

12:56 ص

مقالات وكتاب

منال لاشين
منال لاشين

منال لاشين تكتب: نجوم الصحافة فى سماء أم كلثوم

محمد مسعود
محمد مسعود

محمد مسعود يكتب: 10 انفرادات عن «لن أعيش فى جلباب أبى» بعد 24 عامًا من عرضه

رشا سمير
رشا سمير

د. رشا سمير تكتب: توارد خواطر ام سطو مع سبق الاصرار والترصد؟!