نشر قائمة جوائز الأوسكار السنوي الـ92 لعام 2020

الثلاثاء 17/ديسمبر/2019 - 12:08 م
بوابة الفجر
مرنا مجدي
أعلنت أكاديمية الفنون والعلوم السينمائية عن قوائم فئات الأفلام لترشيحات الأوسكار السنوي ال 92 لعام 2020.

فيما يلي قائمة كاملة بالقوائم المختصرة:


قائمة أفلام روائية عالمية

The Painted Bird

Truth and Justice

Les Misérables

Those Who Remained

Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Beanpole

Atlantics

Parasite

Pain and Glory


قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation


قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية القصيرة

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha


الماكياج وتصفيف الشعر


Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Timein Hollywood

Rocketman


الموسيقى (الدرجات الأصلية):

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us


الموسيقى (الأغنية الاصلية)

Speechless – Aladdin

Letter to My Godfather - The Black Godfather

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Da Bronx - The Bronx USA

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Catchy Song - The Lego Movie 2

Never Too Late - The Lion King

Spirit - The Lion King

Daily Battles - Motherless Brooklyn

A Glass of Soju – Parasite

I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

High Above the Water - Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

Glasgow - Wild Rose


أفلام الحركة القصيرة:

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes، I Think About Dying


أفلام الكرتون القصيرة:

Dcera Daughter

Hair Love

He Can't Live Without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days


تأثيرات بصرية

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate
