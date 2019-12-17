Advertisements
نشر قائمة جوائز الأوسكار السنوي الـ92 لعام 2020
الثلاثاء 17/ديسمبر/2019 - 12:08 م
مرنا مجدي
أعلنت أكاديمية الفنون والعلوم السينمائية عن قوائم فئات الأفلام لترشيحات الأوسكار السنوي ال 92 لعام 2020.
فيما يلي قائمة كاملة بالقوائم المختصرة:
قائمة أفلام روائية عالمية
The Painted Bird
Truth and Justice
Les Misérables
Those Who Remained
Honeyland
Corpus Christi
Beanpole
Atlantics
Parasite
Pain and Glory
قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية القصيرة
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
الماكياج وتصفيف الشعر
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once upon a Timein Hollywood
Rocketman
الموسيقى (الدرجات الأصلية):
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
الموسيقى (الأغنية الاصلية)
Speechless – Aladdin
Letter to My Godfather - The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Da Bronx - The Bronx USA
Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Catchy Song - The Lego Movie 2
Never Too Late - The Lion King
Spirit - The Lion King
Daily Battles - Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass of Soju – Parasite
I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
High Above the Water - Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
Glasgow - Wild Rose
أفلام الحركة القصيرة:
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes، I Think About Dying
أفلام الكرتون القصيرة:
Dcera Daughter
Hair Love
He Can't Live Without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
تأثيرات بصرية
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate
