نشر قائمة جوائز الأوسكار السنوي الـ92 لعام 2020



أعلنت أكاديمية الفنون والعلوم السينمائية عن قوائم فئات الأفلام لترشيحات الأوسكار السنوي ال 92 لعام 2020.



فيما يلي قائمة كاملة بالقوائم المختصرة:





قائمة أفلام روائية عالمية



The Painted Bird



Truth and Justice



Les Misérables



Those Who Remained



Honeyland



Corpus Christi



Beanpole



Atlantics



Parasite



Pain and Glory





قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية



Advocate



American Factory



The Apollo



Apollo 11



Aquarela



The Biggest Little Farm



The Cave



The Edge of Democracy



For Sama



The Great Hack



Honeyland



Knock Down the House



Maiden



Midnight Family



One Child Nation





قائمة الأفلام الوثائقية القصيرة



After Maria



Fire in Paradise



Ghosts of Sugar Land



In the Absence



Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone If You’re a Girl



Life Overtakes Me



The Nightcrawlers



St. Louis Superman



Stay Close



Walk Run Cha-Cha





الماكياج وتصفيف الشعر





Bombshell



Dolemite Is My Name



Downton Abbey



Joker



Judy



Little Women



Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



1917



Once upon a Timein Hollywood



Rocketman





الموسيقى (الدرجات الأصلية):



Avengers: Endgame



Bombshell



The Farewell



Ford v Ferrari



Frozen II



Jojo Rabbit



Joker



The King



Little Women



Marriage Story



Motherless Brooklyn



1917



Pain and Glory



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Us





الموسيقى (الأغنية الاصلية)



Speechless – Aladdin



Letter to My Godfather - The Black Godfather



I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough



Da Bronx - The Bronx USA



Into the Unknown - Frozen 2



Stand Up – Harriet



Catchy Song - The Lego Movie 2



Never Too Late - The Lion King



Spirit - The Lion King



Daily Battles - Motherless Brooklyn



A Glass of Soju – Parasite



I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman



High Above the Water - Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am



I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4



Glasgow - Wild Rose





أفلام الحركة القصيرة:



Brotherhood



The Christmas Gift



Little Hands



Miller & Son



Nefta Football Club



The Neighbors’ Window



Refugee



Saria



A Sister



Sometimes، I Think About Dying





أفلام الكرتون القصيرة:



Dcera Daughter



Hair Love



He Can't Live Without Cosmos



Hors Piste



Kitbull



Memorable



Mind My Mind



The Physics of Sorrow



Sister



Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days





تأثيرات بصرية



Alita: Battle Angel



Avengers: Endgame



Captain Marvel



Cats



Gemini Man



The Irishman



The Lion King



1917



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Terminator: Dark Fate

