رئيس الوزراء الكندي يرتدي سترة مضادة للرصاص وسط تهديدات مبلغ عنها

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned a bulletproof vest and was flanked by heavy security during an appearance at an election campaign rally on Saturday, following what has been labelled a serious and credible threat against his life. https://t.co/zJgEh7v82c pic.twitter.com/MhlDHTHZKD

Very upsetting to hear that Justin Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest tonight at a campaign event. Threats of violence against political leaders have absolutely no place in our democracy. Thank you to the RCMP for taking these threats seriously and keeping us safe.