Official press release from Elfagr for Press, Printing and Publishing Inc regarding the closure of its Facebook pages

On Thursday, the principal and specialized Facebook pages of Elfagr Inc. news portal (Elfagr, Elfagr Sport, Elfagr Fann) were deleted along with the personal Facebook accounts of a large number of its employees. A press release was issued by the official Facebook newsroom citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior” as the reason behind this incident.





Efforts to communicate with Facebook’s technical support team to investigate the issue remain unsuccessful.





Facebook stated that the basis of their actions is that the pages were used to manipulate and mislead others and that the pages were “posing as independent local news organizations” when Elfagr is, in fact, an independent local newspaper that does not aim to mislead but merely voices the current political stance of the country and organization. Elfagr holds itself accountable to the highest journalistic principles and therefore finds these accusations verifiably untrue.





Moreover, the press release issued by Facebook cited that:

“…The page admins and account owners typically posted about domestic news and political topics including content in support of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt; criticism of Qatar, Iran, and Turkey; and Yemen’s southern separatist movement. Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to an Egyptian newspaper El Fagr”.





Ironically, the only cited content shown in the press release from Elfagr covers a local film festival as opposed to the political content cited from other pages deleted by Facebook that are entirely unaffiliated to Elfagr Inc.





The alleged investigation process led by Facebook did not involve any kind of communication with Elfagr Inc. As such, Elfagr preserves its right of reply to the aforementioned accusations.