"كابتن أمريكا" يهاجم مقدمة برامج تعدت على المهاجرين

هاجم النجم كريس إيفانس مقدمة برنامج "فوكس نيشن" المدعوة "تومي لاهرين، في تغريدة نشرها على حسابه الخاص على موقع تويتر، بعد أن هاجمت "تومي" المهاجرين في تغريده على حسابها على تويتر.

ووفقا لصحيفة ديلي ميل، فإن المذيعة تومي لاهرين وصفت اباء المهاجرين الغير مسجلين رسميا بالسجلات الأمريكية بلفظ نابي عنصري.

وكان رد كريس إيفانس كما يلي، 'Wow. The complete lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness is astonishing. Also, I would carry my kid through fire if it meant escaping hell.'

وهو ما يعني مجملا وصفه لها بانعدام التعاطف والاحترام وانعدام الإدراك للحالة العامة المزرية التي يمر بها المهاجرين حاليا.