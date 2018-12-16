ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisements
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisements
أخر الأخبار
Advertisements
menuالرئيسية

Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE STREAM: How to watch Premier League football online - sky sport

الأحد 16/ديسمبر/2018 - 02:09 ص
Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE STREAM: How to watch Premier League football online - sky sport
Liverpool
طباعة
Advertisements
محمد الشيخ
 
Advertisements
Premier League – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Manchester United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 17 December 2018. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Date: Sunday, December 16

Time: 4 p.m. (GMT), 11 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Liverpool: 53-100, United: 11-2, draw: 333-100


Manchester United have the opportunity to puncture Liverpool's Premier League title challenge on Sunday when the Red Devils visit Anfield.

The Merseyside giants lead the division, but Manchester City remain hot on their heels before the forthcoming Christmas fixtures.



Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

المزيد عن: Sky Sports Premier League Mourinho Manchester United live Man Utd v Liverpool Man Utd Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Advertisements
طباعة
تعليقات Facebook تعليقات بوابة الفجر
‎جريدة الفجر - ElfagrNews‎
استطلاع رأي
من الأفضل لتدريب الأهلي الفترة القادمة ؟
تصويت
الأكثر قراءة
Advertisements
مباريات اليوم
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز
ساوثهامتون
x
15:30
آرسنال
برايتون
x
15:30
تشيلسي
ليفربول
x
18:00
مانشستر يونايتد
الدوري الإسباني
إشبيلية
x
13:00
جيرونا
إسبانيول
x
17:15
ريال بيتيس
ليفانتي
x
21:45
برشلونة
الدوري الإيطالي
كالياري
x
19:00
نابولي
روما
x
21:30
جنوى
الدوري الألماني
لايبزيج
x
16:30
ماينز 05
آينتراخت فرانكفورت
x
19:00
باير ليفركوزن
دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2019
فيتا كلوب - جمهورية الكونجو
x
15:30
بانتو - ليسوثو
الإسماعيلي - مصر
x
17:00
كوتون سبورت اف سي - الكاميرون
الأهلي بنغازي - ليبيا
x
17:00
ماميلودي صن داونز - جنوب أفريقيا
مازيمبي - جمهورية الكونجو
x
17:30
زيسكو يونايتد - زامبيا
النادي الإفريقي - تونس
x
18:00
الهلال - السودان
كأس الكونفيدرالية الأفريقية
الرجاء الرياضي - المغرب
x
18:00
سيركل مبيري سبورتيف - الجابون
الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الأولى
ليون
x
14:00
موناكو
نيم أولمبيك
x
16:00
ليل