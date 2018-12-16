Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE STREAM: How to watch Premier League football online - sky sport
الأحد 16/ديسمبر/2018 - 02:09 ص
محمد الشيخ
Premier League – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Manchester United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 17 December 2018. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Date: Sunday, December 16
Time: 4 p.m. (GMT), 11 a.m. (ET)
Odds: Liverpool: 53-100, United: 11-2, draw: 333-100
Manchester United have the opportunity to puncture Liverpool's Premier League title challenge on Sunday when the Red Devils visit Anfield.
The Merseyside giants lead the division, but Manchester City remain hot on their heels before the forthcoming Christmas fixtures.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.
