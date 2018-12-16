ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisements
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisements
أخر الأخبار
Advertisements
menuالرئيسية

liverpool vs manchester united live stream liverpool Live mo salah North West Derby

الأحد 16/ديسمبر/2018 - 02:08 ص
liverpool vs manchester united live stream liverpool Live mo salah North West Derby
liverpool vs manchester united
طباعة
Advertisements
محمد الشيخ
 
Advertisements
liverpool vs manchester united live stream liverpool Live mo salah North West Derby

North West Derby Liverpool vs Manchester United - the Premier League meeting between the two most successful clubs in English football.

United have nine players either doubtful or ruled out as they look to close a 16-point gap on their rivals.

that's 18-time league title winners and their friends from up the East Lancs Road, who have two more titles on their honours board that the Merseysiders.

Jose Mourinho says he plans to attack when his injury-hit Manchester United side travel to Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. mo salah

Manchester United are unbeaten in the last eight league meetings against Liverpool but are certainly the underdogs in terms of form.



Referee Martin Atkinson will get the match at Anfield under way at 4pm.

liverpool vs man united live stream



المزيد عن: North West Derby Mo Salah manchester united liverpool vs manchester united live stream liverpool vs manchester united liverpool vs manchester liverpool vs man united Liverpool
Advertisements
طباعة
تعليقات Facebook تعليقات بوابة الفجر
‎Elfagr Sport - الفجر الرياضي‎
استطلاع رأي
من الأفضل لتدريب الأهلي الفترة القادمة ؟
تصويت
الأكثر قراءة
Advertisements
مباريات اليوم
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز
ساوثهامتون
x
15:30
آرسنال
برايتون
x
15:30
تشيلسي
ليفربول
x
18:00
مانشستر يونايتد
الدوري الإسباني
إشبيلية
x
13:00
جيرونا
إسبانيول
x
17:15
ريال بيتيس
ليفانتي
x
21:45
برشلونة
الدوري الإيطالي
كالياري
x
19:00
نابولي
روما
x
21:30
جنوى
الدوري الألماني
لايبزيج
x
16:30
ماينز 05
آينتراخت فرانكفورت
x
19:00
باير ليفركوزن
دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2019
فيتا كلوب - جمهورية الكونجو
x
15:30
بانتو - ليسوثو
الإسماعيلي - مصر
x
17:00
كوتون سبورت اف سي - الكاميرون
الأهلي بنغازي - ليبيا
x
17:00
ماميلودي صن داونز - جنوب أفريقيا
مازيمبي - جمهورية الكونجو
x
17:30
زيسكو يونايتد - زامبيا
النادي الإفريقي - تونس
x
18:00
الهلال - السودان
كأس الكونفيدرالية الأفريقية
الرجاء الرياضي - المغرب
x
18:00
سيركل مبيري سبورتيف - الجابون
الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الأولى
ليون
x
14:00
موناكو
نيم أولمبيك
x
16:00
ليل