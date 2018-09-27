ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
أخر الأخبار
menuالرئيسية

Google celebrates 20th anniversary of company's founding

الخميس 27/سبتمبر/2018 - 12:17 ص
Google celebrates 20th anniversary of company's founding
طباعة
 
Twenty (ish) years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students launched a new search engine with a bold mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Though much has changed in the intervening years—including now offering Search in more than 150 languages and over 190 countries—Google is still dedicated to building products for everyone. 

Today’s video Doodle takes a stroll down memory lane by exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.

So whether you’ve searched for the status of your favorite object orbiting the sun, the latest on the world’s biggest events, or how to impress on the dance floor: Thank you from Google.

المزيد عن: Google companys celebrates Anniversary
طباعة
تعليقات Facebook تعليقات بوابة الفجر
استطلاع رأي
هل تتوقع نجاح منظومة التعليم الجديدة؟
تصويت
مقالات الرأي
الأكثر قراءة
مباريات اليوم
الدوري الإيطالي
إمبولي
x
21:00
ميلان
الدوري السعودي للمحترفين
الإتفاق
x
17:10
أحد
الحزم
x
17:35
الفيصلي
كأس العرب للأندية الأبطال
الكويت - الكويت
x
18:30
الإسماعيلي - مصر
النجمة - لبنان
x
18:30
الأهلي - مصر
الفجر الرياضي
الفجر الفني
Lafemme
العدد الاسبوعى


كتاب الفجر

فيسبوكي
خدمات
اسعار العملات
  • دولار

    17.8 ج.م

  • يورو

    20.4722 ج.م

  • ر.س

    4.7469 ج.م

  • د.ا

    2.367 ج.م

  • د.ك

    58.9209 ج.م

اوقات الصلاة
  • فجر

    3:19 ص

  • ظهر

    12:01 م

  • عصر

    3:37 م

  • مغرب

    6:59 م

  • عشاء

    8:30 م

الطقس
9/27/2018 1:30:13 AM