ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
أخر الأخبار
menuالرئيسية

جنا ابنة عمرو دياب تنشر فيديو غنائي بالإنجليزية عبر "إنستجرام" (فيديو)

الأحد 08/يوليه/2018 - 06:43 ص
جنا ابنة عمرو دياب تنشر فيديو غنائي بالإنجليزية عبر إنستجرام (فيديو)
طباعة
الفجر الفني
 


شاركت جنا نجلة المطرب عمرو دياب، متابعيها عبر موقع الصور والفيديوهات الشهير "إنستجرام" مقطع فيديو غنائي لها باللغة الإنجليزية.


وحاز الفيديو مشاركات متابعي جنا، الذين عبروا عن مدى إعجابهم بصوتها الجميل. 


المزيد عن: نجوم الفن مشاهير مسلسلات مزيكا فن عمرو دياب سينما دراما خبار الفن جنا الهضبة الفجر الفني أخبار الفنانين أخبار الفن اليوم 2018
طباعة
تعليقات Facebook تعليقات بوابة الفجر
استطلاع رأي
من تتوقع أن يكون الفائز في قائمة أفلام موسم عيد الفطر؟
تصويت
مقالات الرأي
الأكثر قراءة
مباريات اليوم
بوابة الفجر
دور العرض


كتاب الفجر

فيسبوكي
خدمات
اسعار العملات
  • دولار

    17.8 ج.م

  • يورو

    20.4722 ج.م

  • ر.س

    4.7469 ج.م

  • د.ا

    2.367 ج.م

  • د.ك

    58.9209 ج.م

اوقات الصلاة
  • فجر

    3:19 ص

  • ظهر

    12:01 م

  • عصر

    3:37 م

  • مغرب

    6:59 م

  • عشاء

    8:30 م

الطقس
7/8/2018 7:10:11 AM