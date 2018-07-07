جنا ابنة عمرو دياب تنشر فيديو غنائي بالإنجليزية عبر "إنستجرام" (فيديو)
شاركت جنا نجلة المطرب عمرو دياب، متابعيها عبر موقع الصور والفيديوهات الشهير "إنستجرام" مقطع فيديو غنائي لها باللغة الإنجليزية.
وحاز الفيديو مشاركات متابعي جنا، الذين عبروا عن مدى إعجابهم بصوتها الجميل.
Sooooo, I searched up another track on YouTube and began to write lyrics and a melody! Hope you like it 😁 These are the lyrics.... you ain't a man if you can't make decisions, you wash your hands washing away intension. You hookin' 10's you think that's impressive? Let me just make it clear. I understand that you can make decisions, you ain't a man if you're just thinking with your ****. Relax I get we're not real, but if I talk to a man it's hard for you to witness. Oh for goodness sake, stop watching what you say, leave me if you can't face the aftermath of all your games.