جنا ابنة عمرو دياب تنشر فيديو غنائي بالإنجليزية عبر "إنستجرام" (فيديو)

Sooooo, I searched up another track on YouTube and began to write lyrics and a melody! Hope you like it 😁 These are the lyrics.... you ain't a man if you can't make decisions, you wash your hands washing away intension. You hookin' 10's you think that's impressive? Let me just make it clear. I understand that you can make decisions, you ain't a man if you're just thinking with your ****. Relax I get we're not real, but if I talk to a man it's hard for you to witness. Oh for goodness sake, stop watching what you say, leave me if you can't face the aftermath of all your games.

