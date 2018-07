منة فضالي بإطلالة جديدة.. والجمهور: "ياجمالك بالأحمر" (صور)

All those who harmed in one way or another , life will arrange for them a similar position in harm and feeling 👍🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♍️😉#Menna_Fadali #fashion #stylish #actress #work #photoshoot #red #style ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😉 Photographer by @emadjoe makeup @waleedeltorkymakeupartist Hairdresser @sherif__abdeen

A post shared by 🍒Menna Fadali (@manoushafadali) on Jul 7, 2018 at 3:23am PDT