WHICH WATER????!!!!!!!!!! Ok who’s ready for the #BEDVideo?!?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait for y’all to see what I did on this beach when the sun came up. Omg. ☁️ 🛏 🎀 official trailer in my bio

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:59pm PDT