Real Madrid v Liverpool: Watch the Champions League final live
السبت 26/مايو/2018 - 06:17 ص
الفجر الرياضي
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL- REAL MADRID VS LIVERPOOL, WHAT TIME IS IT, TV CHANNEL, HOW TO WATCH ONLINE, STREAMING INFORMATION, TEAM NEWS, PREDICTED LINE UPS
Real Madrid faces off against Liverpool in the Champions League Final, in a match which will pit Mohamed Salah against Cristiano Ronaldo at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday evening. It’s been a long road to the final with both sides, with Liverpool started their Champions League campaign back in August with a play-off against Hoffenheim
Whilst for Los Blancos, they are looking to pick up a third consecutive European crown. An unprecedented feat in the Champions League era. The two sides have previously met in the 1981 European Cup Final, which saw Liverpool run out 1-0 winners. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Date- Saturday 26th of May
Channel- 11HD
Kick off- 9:45 pm (Mecca)
Stadium- Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
Real Madrid is looking to secure a record third consecutive Champions League crown. Zidane’s side has certainly shown their fragilities in the competition this season, with the 3-1 group stage defeat to Tottenham & the 3-1 quarter-final second-leg defeat to Juventus perfect examples that they can be vulnerable defensively.
